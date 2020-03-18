The Upshur County Appraisal District Office will be closed until further notice, because of concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Chief Appraiser Amanda Thibodeaux has announced.
All correspondence should be done over the phone or through email, she said.
Application and rendition deadlines are still in place, she said.
Applications and/or renditions can be mailed to 105 Diamond Loch Road, Gilmer, TX 75644, faxed to (903) 843-5764 or emailed. Thibodeaux said the district is working to get a drop box in place as soon as possible.
For information, call (903) 843-3041.