Upshur today joined a growing number of East Texas counties in issuing a local disaster declaration in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller signed the declaration at 4 p.m. Tuesday, although no cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Upshur County.
The declaration was issued with a directive for hospitals, medical clinics, health care providers, school administrators and city officials to report to a COVID-19 Response Committee any case of suspected case of the virus in Upshur County.
Smith County issued a disaster declaration earlier in the day Tuesday, the same day Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler announced a fifth case of COVID-19 in that county. That brought the total number of reported cases in East Texas to seven.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt issued a disaster declaration on Monday. The first case in the region was confirmed in a Gregg County resident more than a week ago.
Tefteller’s signing of the disaster declaration immediately activated the Upshur County Emergency Plan. The declaration is effective for one week unless continued.
His order also created a COVID-19 response committee, with these initial members: Trace Hudgins, RN; Marc Nichols, Upshur County Emergency Management coordinator; and Julie York.