Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller has now ordered the closure of all of the county's game rooms, arcades and dance halls to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Upshur County Commissioners Court on Monday extended a local disaster declaration for the county issued this past Tuesday.
The declaration was issued with a directive for hospitals, medical clinics, health care providers, school administrators and city officials to report to a COVID-19 Response Committee any suspected case of the virus in Upshur County.
Commissioners on Monday signed the declaration that remains in place for another week, unless it is extended. The disaster declaration, which was issued before executive orders by Gov. Greg Abbott closing restaurants and bars to dine-in patrons among other items, did not specifically address game rooms.
On Monday afternoon, Tefteller signed two addendums to the county’s disaster declaration. One closes game rooms as of 10 p.m. Monday and imposes penalties on any people who disobey the order. The second restricts Upshur County office hours to 8 a.m. to noon for the length of the disaster declaration.
Commissioners on Monday also enacted a temporary emergency paid leave policy for county employees.
No positive COVID-19 cases had been reported as of Monday afternoon in Upshur County.
In Morris County, where one case was reported during the weekend, County Judge Doug Reeder issued a disaster declaration on Friday for his county that included closing all game rooms for the county.