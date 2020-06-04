Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller has signed an order reopening game rooms in the county at 50% capacity.
Commissioners on March 23 closed game rooms, arcades and dance halls in the county in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. That directive said it would remain in place until canceled by the county judge or commissioners.
This week, Gov. Greg Abbott expanded capacity at bars and saloons to 50%.
The order signed Thursday by Tefteller says game rooms are similar establishments to bars or saloons, and they will be allowed to open at 50% capacity as long as social distancing is maintained. The order also says the businesses must follow minimum health protocols from the Texas Department of State Health Services.