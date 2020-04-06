Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Upshur County, bringing its total to five.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said today one of the new cases is in the northern part of the county, and the other in the Big Sandy area in southwestern Upshur.
"I also have a reliable report that a worker on the new high school construction,who lives in Gregg County, has tested positive," he said, adding that all three are quarantined at home.
In addition to the five confirmed cases and the school construction worker who lives in Gregg County, Upshur County has seen two other confirmed cases in people who work in the county but reside elsewhere. Tefteller said neither have been at work in the county since their cases were confirmed.