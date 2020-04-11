Several area counties Saturday reported a smattering of new confirmed COVID-19 cases while Gregg County's tally was unchanged.
Two news cases were reported in Upshur County, bringing the total there to eight, said County Judge Todd Tefteller. He said one new case was in Gladewater, while the second was in Diana.
Patrick Dooley, emergency management coordinator for Rusk County, said his county added one case for a total of 15. He said the patient, a woman who lives in the northern part of the county, apparently became infected by community spread and said he believes she is hospitalized.
A day after adding six new cases, Panola County recorded one more Saturday for a total of 14, according to County Judge LeeAnn Jones.
And three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday in Smith County, raising the total there to 96, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Gregg County remained at 40 reported positive cases.
Statewide, officials Saturday reported 890 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of about 8% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 12,561.
One new county, Dimmit, reported its first case Saturday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case. Harris County has reported the most cases, 3,261, followed by Dallas County, which has 1,537 cases.
The state has reported 28 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 254 — an increase of about 12% from Friday. Harris County reported six additional deaths, bringing its total to 40 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Saturday, 1,514 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 18 patients from Friday. At least 120,533 tests had been conducted.