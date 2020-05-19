University of Texas at Austin leaders are working on a second phase of budget cuts in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and those cuts will likely include furloughs and layoffs, university President Greg Fenves and incoming interim President Jay Hartzell said in an email Tuesday to faculty and staff.
In the second phase, "revenue-generating units" whose budgets primarily depend on paying customers will work with the provost's and chief financial officer's offices to contain costs.
"For these units, the mitigation plans will likely include furloughs or permanent reductions in force for staff members in ... units where revenues have declined," the email reads.
Other new measures include ending the use of emergency leave after May 31 for out-of-work employees. Those workers will now have to begin using their accrued paid leave or review work options with their supervisors. This move comes after similar cuts in April, which canceled the central fund for merit salary increases and limited new hires and large expenditures.
The latest attempt to soften the economic blow of COVID-19 on the school's financials will likely not be the last.
"As we move forward," the email says, "we will closely monitor all institutional revenue sources and, in the weeks and months ahead, probably have to make other difficult employment decisions in order to mitigate any budget shortfalls that should arise."
UT-Austin, along with many other universities across the state, announced in mid-March that students would learn by remote instruction for the remainder of the school year. The university also announced the cancellation of all athletics activities through the end of the month, a directive that was later extended through May. On March 27, the 2020 in-person spring commencement was canceled in favor of a virtual celebration.
Despite the budget shortfall and the concern that fall may bring a new wave of COVID-19 cases, University of Texas System Chancellor James B. Milliken said this past month that "it's pretty clear" the school will open for in-person instruction next semester.
Meanwhile, Texas reported 1,219 more coronavirus cases Tuesday, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 49,912. Two counties, Mills and San Saba, reported their first cases Tuesday; over 85% of the state’s 254 counties have now reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 9,635, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 7,679 cases.
The state also reported 22 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,369 — an increase of about 2% from Monday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 205 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Tuesday, 1,732 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 181 patients from Monday. At least 744,937 tests have been conducted.
Other developments Tuesday:
Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Houston closed its doors after five leaders tested positive for the new coronavirus over the weekend, the Houston Chronicle reports. Holy Ghost resumed limited Masses three weeks ago, according to the Chronicle, and the church said in a statement that two of the five leaders who tested positive are priests who were active in those services.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday morning that his office is looking into whether local governments can bypass new property tax provisions under the governor’s disaster declaration. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told Austin TV station KVUE that he disagrees with groups like the Texas Municipal League, which argue that cities and counties can circumvent the new 3.5% rollback rate thanks to a provision in a property tax bill the Legislature passed last year. Abbott also said he thought Paxton, like him, “disagrees with that legal interpretation.”