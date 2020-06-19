From staff reports
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport and its community-based outpatient clinics in Longview and elsewhere are making plans to return to normal operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We expect to reach a resemblance of normal by mid-July at the Shreveport VA and your veterans clinics in Monroe, Longview and Texarkana,” Overton Brooks posted on its social media.
Overton Brooks is implementing a plan to reopen in phases, seeing about 25% of patients face to face in Shreveport and at the clinics.
Overton Brooks spokesman Shannon Arledge said 33% of the employees at the Longview clinic at 1005 N. Eastman Road have been authorized to work from home.
Arledge said virtual care through VA Video Connect, Telehealth and secure messaging remain the preferred method for most appointments to all health care specialists. Virtual appointments increased from nearly 300 in March — at the start of the pandemic — to more than 800 in May within Overton Brooks’ service area.
The virtual appointments provided convenience and limited the number of patients at the Shreveport hospital and community clinics, the VA said.
Overton Brooks stressed that social distancing practices will remain in effect at its hospital and clinics. The VA will supply washable, reusable face masks to anyone who shows up at the facilities without wearing a mask.
To try to ensure that people maintain 6 feet of social distancing, the VA is advising veterans not to bring visitors or guests with them when they arrive for appointments at the hospital. However, the hospital will allow caregivers to enter.
The Shreveport VA currently is performing urgent and emergency surgical, medical and dental procedures.
Elective surgical procedures are coming back, but criteria first must show a consistent reduction in COVID-19 cases in the Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas region.
Pre-op consultations for any surgeries will remain virtual.
Patients undergoing medical procedures will be tested for COVID-19 before they are admitted into the medical center. Patients admitted into residential units also will be tested.
Exam rooms and waiting areas undergo regular cleaning.
The drive-thru pharmacy will stay open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Veterans may request prescription refills and have orders shipped to their homes by using My HealtheVet or the VA’s Rx Refill mobile app.
All lab work is completed at the drive-up Blood Draw facility next to the parking garage.
Arledge advised veterans who wish to be seen to connect with their VA care team using secure messaging or call (318) 990-5000 or (800) 644-8370. A VA physician will determine if a face-to-face appointment is needed.
For information, go to www.shreveport.va.gov and click on “Situation Update.”