A videoconferencing tool will be used to conduct the next Longview City Council regular meeting Thursday.
Council members, staff and residents will participate by audio only. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comment can be found at LongviewTexas.gov/Tele .
The council is using videoconferencing to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone wishing to participate in citizen comment should arrive early to allow for time to register to the videoconference tool, according to the city.
“After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The virtual conference meeting room will open at 5:15 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.,” according to a statement from the city.
The agenda includes applying for a grant from the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority for signal and widening improvements at the Hawkins Parkway intersection with Good Shepherd Way, as well as an update to the city’s personnel policy to temporarily raise the cap on vacation accrual time due to the pandemic.