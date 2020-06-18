From staff and wire reports
The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to creep up Wednesday in Gregg and Smith counties, pushing both counties’ cumulative totals past 300, while hospitalizations in the counties also climbed.
Meanwhile, Texas reported a new record high, passing the 3,000 mark in new cases for the first time Wednesday with 3,129 positives, as hospitalization numbers across the state continued to grow.
Gregg County logged five new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday for a total of 304 since the outbreak began.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported four new recoveries Wednesday, boosting that total to 126.
The county hasn’t received complete results from free state testing conducted this past week in Longview or from nursing home testing, but Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said Wednesday’s new cases included three positive results from last week’s drive-thru testing and two other positives from the community.
Browne also said COVID-19 hospitalizations in Gregg County increased to 33 this week, up from 29 the week before and 23 two weeks ago.
He doesn’t receive information on the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units, but hospitalizations point to the severity of the illness, he said.
Browne described Gregg County’s COVID-19 numbers as a “plateau.”
The numbers aren’t going up or down much, he said.
“Which, to me, is not great, but a plateau can last a long time, instead of the curve starting to go back down,” he said.
Harris said 2,713 total tests had been administered in the county as of Wednesday, with 2,314 results returning negative and 95 results pending.
The county has recorded 13 deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Smith County saw 13 new cases Wednesday, raising its cumulative total to 310, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
With just under two weeks left in June, Smith County has added 100 new coronavirus cases in the first two weeks of the month, NET Health reported.
That’s the highest number of COVID-19 diagnoses recorded within a month in Smith County since the outbreak began in mid-March. April previously had the highest with a total of 99.
The county has recorded 196 recoveries and four deaths from the coronavirus. It now has 110 active cases.
Tyler hospitals on Wednesday were treating 41 East Texas patients for COVID-19, up three from Tuesday.
In Harrison County, one more death has been reported, bringing that toll up to 29, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims wrote in his daily Facebook update that no new cases had been diagnosed Wednesday.
The county’s cumulative case total stands at 270.
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones wrote on Facebook that two cases had been added Wednesday, making that county’s cumulative total now 211.
Panola County has recorded 23 deaths from the virus.
State health officials said 2,793 coronavirus patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Texas, an 85% increase since Memorial Day.
Health officials reported 13,815 hospital beds available overall across the state Wednesday with 1,473 ICU beds.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,983 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Wednesday evening, up from 3,922 the day before. The death toll Wednesday rose to 163, an increase of two from Tuesday.
Across the state, 96,335 cases of COVID-19 had been reported as of Wednesday, with 31,905 active cases. An estimated 62,368 people have recovered from the virus. The death toll from the virus in Texas stood at 2,065.