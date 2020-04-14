The coronavirus death toll topped 300 in Texas on Tuesday, as the state’s juvenile prisons announced they will temporarily stop accepting young people from county and local jails to try to limit the disease’s spread.
Texas Juvenile Justice Department Executive Director Camille Cain said in a statement that the measure will remain in place for two weeks.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that more than 14,600 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 318 people who had it have died. Nearly 2,600 have recovered.
No young person in a state prison has tested positive for the disease, according to Brian Sweany, a spokesman for the juvenile corrections department. He said that last year the youth prisons admitted an average of 28 new people every two weeks.
In the adult prison system, 193 prisoners and 85 staff or contractors had tested positive as of Monday. More than 26,000 people were locked down in 22 prisons that are keeping prisoners their cells in an effort to contain the virus, according to the most recent numbers from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Also Tuesday, the hardline conservative Texas House Freedom Caucus asked Gov. Greg Abbott to relax his statewide stay-at-home order to begin reopening the state’s economy.
“We respectfully ask that you loosen your state-wide executive order to the greatest extent possible while giving local jurisdictions the flexibility to respond to local jurisdictions,” the letter, dated today and signed by caucus members, reads.
The letter is the latest push from this faction of the GOP to start sending Texans back to work. State Rep. Matt Krause, a Fort Worth Republican and member of the caucus, sent his own letter to Abbott on Monday with suggestions to “get Texans working while still staying safe & healthy.” And state Rep. Mike Lang, R-Granbury, another caucus member, sent a letter to Abbott today urging him “to continue your efforts to open up the Texas economy as soon as possible.”
Abbott said at a news conference Monday that he plans to make an announcement later this week about reopening business in the state. Abbott though also made clear that reopening the state’s economy will be a “slow process."
“This is not gonna be a rush-the-gates, everybody-is-able-to-suddenly-reopen-all-at-once” situation,” he said.
And a report says as many as one third of every known coronavirus-related death in Texas has occurred in a long-term care facility, such as a nursing home or assisted living community.
At least one resident or staff member tested positive for the virus in 16 percent of the state’s 198 nursing homes. Fifty-two of the state’s 2,002 assisted care facilities confirmed infection, The Dallas Morning News reported. Across the state, 70 people had died of COVID-19 in nursing homes and 24 people died in assisted living facilities as of Monday.
Statewide, the number of deaths reached 287 on Monday. The actual percentage of Texas coronavirus deaths in long-term care facilities is probably higher, between 25 percent and 33 percent, health officials say, the Morning News reported. The discrepancy in numbers comes from the lag between when long-term care facilities report updates to the health commission and when statewide numbers are posted.