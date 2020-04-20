TATUM — The interim superintendent at Martin Creek Lake State Park said Mondays usually aren't too busy "because everyone is at work." But this week was different.
Monday marked the reopening of state parks as Texas began what Gov. Greg Abbott said will be a gradual unraveling of restrictions he'd put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. And East Texans who had been sheltering at home and out of work because of the pandemic flocked to Martin Creek for a taste of freedom.
“I’d say we had a fairly good day and things went pretty smooth,” said Sarah Hurst, the park's interim superintendent.
Across the state, eager hikers and fishermen lined up early as parks reopened for the first time since temporarily closing April 7 as part of statewide social distancing restrictions.
At Martin Creek, Hurst said the park met its state-imposed cap of 50 vehicles, though the vehicle limit didn’t give her an actual visitor count Monday afternoon.
So far, parks are for open for day use only — no camping — and passes must be reserved in advance. In addition, payment is no longer accepted at the parks, she said. Instead, visitors must prepay for a pass when they make reservations, and the pass is issued at the park.
Other restrictions in the governor’s orders include prohibiting gathering of groups larger than five and requiring that individuals outside of a party maintain a 6-foot distance.
Abbott also required all parks visitors to wear face coverings.
Hurst said most visitors to the park near Tatum were wearing masks when they arrived. However, several visitors later were photographed without masks.
Park police are responsible for enforcing the governor’s orders, including wearing masks, she said. Educating visitors will be part of the process, and those who disregard Abbott’s rules are subject to citations.
Hurst said she was glad to be back in business.
“I’m excited to see people at the park,” she said.
Not all Texas state parks are reopening yet. In El Paso, Mayor Dee Margo has said two popular sites — Franklin Mountains and Hueco Tanks state parks — will remain closed due to local COVID-19 trends.
Surgeries, testing
Also Monday, Abbott announced that 1,200 members of the Texas National Guard will be mobilized across the state to operate mobile coronavirus testing sites. The first two locations will be in Fredericksburg and Floresville.
"The state of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need," he said in a statement.
In total, 25 teams will be deployed across the state, in locations based on the assessment of the Texas Department of State Health Services. The sites will each initially be able to test 150 people per day.
"COVID-19 testing is a crucial mission in our fight against this virus," said Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of Texas.
In March, Abbott activated the Texas Military Department, and there are already more than 2,500 guardsmen serving in COVID-19-related tasks, including testing. According to the governor’s office, these personnel have conducted 9,000 tests.
Also Monday, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport began offering drive-through testing for up to 100 veterans a day.
And tonight, hospitals will be allowed to restart some elective surgeries, provided they don't deplete the hospitals' supplies of personal protective equipment and allow the facilities to keep at least 25% of their capacity available for treating patients with COVID-19. Starting Friday, nonessential retail stores will be allowed offer delivery or curbside pickup, a development Abbott calls retail to go.
On Friday, the governor said he will announce other reopenings Monday.
By the numbers
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 535 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, an increase of about 3% from Sunday. That brought the total number of known cases in the state to 19,458. About three-quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
The department's daily report also showed 18 more deaths, bringing the statewide total to 495 — an increase of about 4% from Sunday. Harris County reported four additional deaths, bringing its total to 75 deaths, more than any other county.
Across the state, 1,411 patients were hospitalized for treatment of the disease Monday, down from 1,471 on Sunday.
The number of COVID-19 tests administered statewide was 190,394, up from 182,710 a day earlier.