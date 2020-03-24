Gregg County residents will be urged to "shelter-at-home" voluntarily during an announcement expected at 1 p.m. today by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Mayor Andy Mack, according to a post shortly after noon Tuesday on the Facebook page of the Longview Parks and Recreation Department.
"Residents are encouraged to stay inside their homes unless they are engaged in certain 'essential activities.' On those occasions when you are out of your home for necessary tasks, stay at least six feet away from others," the announcement says.
The Facebook post says people may:
"Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store.
Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities.
Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first).
Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru.
Care for or support a friend or family member.
Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others in the community.
Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary.
Help someone to get necessary supplies.
Go to work for an essential business."
People may not however, "Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by the guidelines; Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need; Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out; Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care."