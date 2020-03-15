A growing list of retailers are closing stores or limiting operating hours as customers remain home in an effort to slow the spread of the virus outbreak. Some also are limiting purchases of items such as hand sanitizer and paper products, and changing leave policies to encourage sick employees to stay home.
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday it is limiting hours to ensure stores can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock.
Beginning Sunday, more than 4,700 Walmart and Neighborhood Market locations in the U.S. were to be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. Most super center stores are typically open 24 hours while some Neighborhood stores are as well.
“I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need,” Dacona Smith, chief operating officer, said in a statement.
Earlier Saturday, San Antonio-based HEB LP, the grocery chain with more than 400 stores in Texas and elsewhere, said it was reducing store hours in an effort to discourage hoarding of groceries and supplies and to give it time to restock.
To do so, it was closing all stores at 8 p.m. Saturday and said it would only operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily until further notice.
H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos said the reduced hours would give the stores time to restock items in high demand from shoppers apparently worried about the spread of the coronavirus.
“There is no need for panic buying, this is not like a hurricane,” she said. “This should not be a ‘stock up’ event.”
Supermarket chain Kroger said two of its employees had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and are recovering. One was employed at the King Soopers grocery chain in Colorado, and the other at Fred Meyer, a grocery chain in Washington state. Both are subsidiaries of Kroger's.
The company also said it has enacted an emergency leave policy that allows for paid time off for workers diagnosed with the coronavirus and those placed under a mandatory quarantine by a doctor or public health authority.
Earlier last week, the chief executives of Walmart and Sam’s Club announced a COVID-19 emergency leave policy after an employee at a Kentucky store tested positive for the virus.
The company said its stores are cleaned daily, including sanitizing high-touch areas and assigning one associate who is responsible for key areas throughout the day.
Employees feeling sick were encouraged to stay home and the company's attendance policy is being waived through April. If a workers’ store, club, office or distribution center is quarantined, they will get up to two weeks of pay.
Those who contract coronavirus will get up to two weeks of pay, and if they can’t return, then “additional pay replacement may be provided for up to 26 weeks” for full- and part-time workers, according to the memo.