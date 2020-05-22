Storms forecast for Monday and the COVID-19 pandemic have forced changes to area Memorial Day observances.
Gregg County’s traditional ceremony will not take place Monday at the courthouse, according to organizer Joe Burke.
Burke, an Operation Desert Storm veteran, said veterans groups also have ruled out conducting the ceremony inside the parking garage of the courthouse because of the need to maintain social distancing.
Instead, Burke said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002 will open its doors at noon Monday at 401 Ambassador Row and feature a veteran participation report by post member Ben Gurganus on the history and significance of Memorial Day. He said Gurganus will give a talk and a slide presentation, and food likely will be provided afterward.
“We are not going to hold a ceremony where we do a 21-gun salute,” Burke said.
He said the post will maintain social distancing by limiting occupancy to 75 people, one-quarter of the maximum capacity, and added that the post will stay open until 8 p.m. Monday.
Social distancing will not be an issue at a ceremony set for 9 a.m. Monday at the U.S. Veterans Monument at Harris Street Park in Kilgore because it will take place in a large area, said John Edney, chairman of the Veterans Monument Committee-Kilgore. However, he said the event will be canceled if it rains.
Edney said the area can hold as many as 100 people. Skip Beal, a Vietnam War veteran and retired Baptist preacher, will be the guest speaker.
Panola County veterans plan to observe Memorial Day beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial next to the Panola County Historical and Genealogical Association, 213 N. Shelby St., in Carthage.
Panola Couny Judge LeeAnn Jones said she consulted with state officials to authorize an outdoor ceremony as long as social distancing is observed.
Dick Shawver, incoming commander of the Texas Department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, will be the guest speaker.
Member of the local American Heritage Girls will read the names of Panola County war dead, and retired Air Force veterans Ben and Frank Sepaugh will place a remembrance wreath.
The Rev. Kevin Otto of First United Methodist Church in Carthage will deliver the opening and closing prayers, and the Rev. Kirby Hill of Southside Baptist Church in Carthage will perform taps.
The annual ceremony is jointly sponsored by VFW Post 5620, American Legion posts 353 and 151 and the Panola County Historical and Genealogical Association.
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport will offer a Veterans Memorial Day Hot Dog Drive-Thru beginning at 11 a.m. today near the rear south parking area, 510 E. Stoner Ave. The Veterans Canteen Service will cook the hot dogs and serve them inside paper bags with chips, condiments and bottled water.
Overton Brooks employees who will distribute the food will wear personal protective equipment and observe safety guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Closer to home, Lakeview Memorial Gardens at 5000 W. Harrison Road in Longview will not conduct its annual Memorial Day ceremony. However, staff has been placing miniature American flags on gravestones of veterans, an employee said.
Texas Amvets in East Texas will use the holiday to accept donations to help veterans pay for housing, clothing and food, volunteer Danny Dover said. Donations will be accepted through credit cards by calling (903) 291-1916.