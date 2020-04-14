Longview's Wellness Pointe and Special Health Resources for Texas are among seven East Texas health centers sharing $6.4 million in federal funds being made available in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The grants, administered through the U.S. Department of of Health and Human Services, are part of recently approved federal aid.
Wellness Pointe will receive $1.08 million, while Special Health Resources will receive $868,055.
Other recipients are:
- Tyler Family Circle of Care, $968,585
- East Texas Border Health Clinic in Marshall, $1.3 million
- East Texas Community Health Services in Nacogdoches, $771,800
- Health Opportunities for the People of East Texas in Tenaha, $706,685
- Mount Enterprise Community Health Clinic, $694,625
Chad Jones, CEO of Wellness Pointe, said the center would use the grant to supplement efforts and equipment for COVID-19 triage, screening and testing; to acquire personal protective equipment; to acquire therapeutics and vaccines when available; and to maintain staff during the current period of decreased patient encounters.
It also will be used to enhance telehealth capacity, which will allow providers to meet patients' needs without them needing to be physically present in a clinic.
"The telehealth shift is something that requires a complete change in mindset and workflow," Jones said, adding it's a move the center has sought under the assumption it would have time from legislation to plan its rollout. "The current COVID-19 pandemic compressed what should have been months of planning and preparing into something we needed to accomplish in weeks instead of months."
Officials at Special Health Resources did not respond to a request for information about its plans for the funds.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced the allotment of the funds.
“While medical professionals in Texas are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” he said in a written statement. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump administration for continuing to make health centers in East Texas a high priority.”