A shelter-at-home order has been issued for Gregg County residents to stem the spread of the new coronavirus after two more cases were reported in the county bringing its total to three. It goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. March 26. The following are considered essential businesses according to the guidelines and are encouraged to stay open.
- Essential Government services such as emergency management and emergency responders, public works, garbage/sanitation, water and sewer utilities, development services, and animal control and animal sheltering.
- Health care operations, including hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, other healthcare facilities, healthcare suppliers, home healthcare services providers, mental health providers, or any related and/or ancillary healthcare services. “Healthcare Operations” also include veterinary care and all healthcare services provided to animals. This exemption shall be construed broadly to avoid any impacts to the delivery of healthcare, broadly defined. “Healthcare Operations” does not include fitness and exercise gyms and similar facilities.
- Essential Infrastructure, including, but not limited to, construction, airport operations, water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and removal, internet, and telecommunications systems (including the provision of essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing services, business infrastructure, communications, and web-based services), provided that they carry out those services or that work in compliance with Social Distancing Requirements as defined in this Section, to the extent possible.
- Grocery stores, certified farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supplies, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products), and liquor stores. This includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences
- Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing
- Gas service stations, auto supply, auto repair, bicycle repair shops and related facilities.
- Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;
- Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services
- Banks and related financial institutions
- Hardware and construction supply stores
- Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses
- Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes
- Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers
- Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out. Schools and other entities that typically provide food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so under this Order on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up or take-away basis only. Schools and other entities that provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site where it is provided, or at any other gathering site
- Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home
- Businesses that supply other Essential Businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate
- Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences;
- Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for Essential Activities and other purposes expressly authorized in this Order;
- Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children;
- Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children;
- Professional services: legal, accounting, insurance, real estate services (including appraisal, survey, and title services);
- Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in the guidelines to work as permitted;
- Utilities, telecommunications, trash collection and disposal, law enforcement, EMS/ambulance, corrections, dispatch, animal shelters, governmental employees who have not been specifically deemed non-essential and sent home by the government entity;
- Janitorial and maintenance services, funeral industry, defense industry, space and technology industry, technology support, and scientific research; and
- Religious services provided in residences, Healthcare Operations, at funerals, or provided online while being broadcast from a religious facility.