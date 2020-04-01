Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will open its doors this morning at its newest location in Longview, promising big discounts — and possibly drawing big crowds.
But the possibility of a large number of people gathering in one location is worrisome to some community members amid orders to social distance. Others have questioned if a business such as Ollie’s, as well as some others retailers in the Longview area, are really essential under a shelter-at-home order issued March 25.
That order issued by Mayor Andy Mack and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt directs all city and county residents to stay inside their homes unless they are engaged in certain essential activities and also defines essential business that can continue to operate. The order ends April 9 unless extended.
However, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Tuesday regarding essential businesses that is “very similar” to the order already in place locally, according to a statement from the city.
The local order will remain in effect until Thursday, when Abbott’s order will take precedence, according to the city. The governor’s order lasts through April.
“The purpose of the (shelter-at-home) order is for everyone to change their operations,” Hara said. “It’s a matter of patience and a matter of making sure in your business and your personal lives that everyone is taking that personal responsibility to reduce that flow regardless if it’s an essential business or not.”
Policing of large gatherings in retail stores is being handled on a case-by-case basis as the city is made aware, Hara said. He said anyone who wants to make such a complaint should call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 903-237-1215. That complaint will be given to the Longview Police Department.
One of the goals of using the hotline for such complaints is to avoid tying up the police department’s non-emergency and emergency phone lines.
“The majority of the complaints have been related to a business being open or not, rather than about busy stores,” Hara said, adding that information about the number of complaint calls received related to crowds of people gathered in stores isn’t available.
Some of the listed businesses and operations considered essential under the city and county orders “are very clear,” such as governmental services, he said.
Also, the 16 critical infrastructure sectors identified by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency — chemical, commercial facilities, communications, critical manufacturing, dams, defense industrial base, emergency services, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, government facilities, health and public health, information technology, nuclear reactors and waste, transportation systems and water and wastewater systems — are considered essential operations provided that they carry out those services or work in compliance with social distancing requirements, according to the city.
Stores that sell pet supplies, pet food or related items are included in the essential category, as are suppliers of food cultivation, farming, fishing, livestock and vehicle fuel, Hara said.
The order also lists stores that “sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.” Retailers such as Ollie’s would fall under that category.
Retailers that might specialize in selling non-essential items such as video games or non work-related clothing might sell something categorized as essential and therefore are allowed to continue operations.
“Businesses that supply products needed by people working from home — those ones in particular have that broadness to them of what are the things you need in order to do that,” Hara said. “A lot of that has to be handled on a case-by-case basis. For instance, electronics stores — people working from home need access to electronics..”
The full list of essential and non-essential businesses is available at longviewtexas.gov/essential .
The overall intent of the orders is to control the spread of COVID-19.
“Even if you’re essential, you need to still reduce and do everything you can and not say, ‘Well, I’m essential, so it’s business as normal,’” he said adding that the mayor and county judge “respectively in their orders have the authority to amend their orders, whether that is additional restrictions or changing based on the situation.
“Have some patience,” Hara added, “and we just encourage everyone to do what’s right.”