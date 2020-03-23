The first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Northeast Texas was publicly confirmed March 10 in a Gregg County patient, the day after positive result in a test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Health officials said during a press conference that the patient had traveled in the United States and was quarantined at home.
A of morning on March 23, there are 16 reported confirmed cases in Northeast Texas by the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
We are tracking those cases here.
COVID-19 in Northeast Texas
|Date reported
|County
|New cases
|Details
|Total
|9-Mar
|Gregg
|1
|Patient traveled within the U.S. and was quarantined at home.
|1
|13-Mar
|Smith
|3
|NET Health Tyler CEO George Robert announced three confirmed cases in Smith County with one of those patients in serious condition. All three patients had recent travel history outside the U.S. Two of the cases were related.
|4
|14-Mar
|Smith
|1
|A fourth case in Smith County was announced March 14. The source was unknown, but health officials said the person did not travel internationally. The patient was on home isolation. Officials later said the person came into contact with someone who was infected.
|5
|16-Mar
|Rusk
|1
|The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management on the night of March 16 confirmed the county's first positive case, saying only that a county resident had tested positive.
|6
|16-Mar
|Bowie
|A case on March 16 was announced by the city of Texarkana and tdhe county, but state health officials were at first uncertain of its exact location.
|7
|17-Mar
|Smith
|1
|Officials said in a release on March 17 that fifth Smith County resident had tested positive after having direct exposure to a known previous case in the county.
|8
|18-Mar
|Van Zandt
|1
|No other information was reported about a new COVID-19 case March 18.
|9
|20-Mar
|Cass
|1
|Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks announced her countyÕs first positive case of the new coronavirus on March 20. Wilbanks said it was a case of community spread.
|13
|20-Mar
|Smith
|3
|An afternoon update by NET Health in Tyler showed on March 20 that three new cases had been confirmed in Smith County. It also showed evidence of community spread.
|15
|21-Mar
|Smith
|2
|Two more cases were announced March 21 in Smith County bringing that county's total to 10. One of these individuals was exposed due to community spread, while the other person was exposed through contact with a previously confirmed case in Smith County.
|16
|22-Mar
|Morris
|1
|NET Health Tyler on March 22 announced Morris County's first COVID-19 case.
|16