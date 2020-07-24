The White Oak Education Foundation has postponed its Rushing Machine Monster Truck Fall Nationals for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally Oct. 10, the nationals now are planned for Oct. 9, 2021.
The foundation board also cited financial problems that many of its "longtime, faithful sponsors" are facing.
"This just doesn't seem to be the time to promote such a gathering," the foundation said in a statement.
The fall nationals, which would have entered its 12th year, features six trucks competing in timed events at the Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore, said Rusty Kennedy, Monster Truck chairman.
He said the foundation has used the event to raise money for teacher grants and student scholarships.
For information and to make a donation to the foundation, go to WhiteOakEducationFoundation.com .