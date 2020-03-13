White Oak ISD has joined several other school districts in East Texas and will remain closed through March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The district posted the message Friday on its website.
All school events, UIL activities and trips will be suspended during that time.
Find the district's full message below.
White Oak ISD Community,
Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well being of students and staff, White Oak ISD will remain closed through Friday, March 27th (two weeks). Students and staff will return to school on Monday, March 30th.
This decision was not made lightly, but due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, and best practices, we consider this to be a prudent course of action. All school events, UIL activities and trips are postponed during this two-week hiatus.
Only essential district personnel will be present in-district during this time period.
Due to this emergency closure, the White Oak ISD Board of Trustees will adopt a resolution that allows hourly employees and other personnel to continue to draw salary.
The district executive committee for UIL events (Athletics, Academic UIL etc.) will meet in the coming days and develop a plan to make up missed games, events etc., as needed. That information will be disseminated when it is available.
Campus administration is already working on plans for ‘stay at home’ learning projects and ‘on-line’ projects for students. That information and those details will be disseminated by campus administration on Tuesday the 17th. Information regarding Bi-district OAP, prom etc., will be disseminated at that time a well.
We apologize for the inconvenience that this may cause and the disruption of routine, but the health and well being of all Roughnecks will always be our guiding compass.
Please continue to check the White Oak ISD website, Facebook pages, blogs and other local news outlets for updates.
Brian Gray-Superintendent of Schools
White Oak ISD
The Home of ROUGHNECK Pride