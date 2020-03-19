White Oak ISD trustees this week moved to ensure district employees will continue to be paid their normal salaries despite campus closures.
The board Monday met and approved a resolution that said the district will pay salaried and hourly employees as if school was in session, said Superintendent Brian Gray.
Gray said the district wants to take care of all its employees while classes are canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Cafeteria workers are providing meals to students during the closure. Meals can be picked up 11 a.m. to noon daily in front of the high/middle school cafeteria.
White Oak ISD officials say campuses right now are set to reopen March 30. District officials also are working on virtual learning projects for students during the closure.
Trustees this week also approved canceling the school board election because no one filed to challenge incumbents Larry Frazier, Lance Noll and David Trest.
All three will remain on the board.Also on the agenda, Gray said trustees approved a $65,000 purchase for a new school bus, and the school calendar for 2020-21 passed as presented.
Gray said during the meeting he also gave a presentation on a new intercom system for parts of the district.
The presentation was only a discussion item, so nothing was approved, he said. The district is looking into a new intercom system for the primary and intermediate schools and possibly the middle and high schools.
All other action items passed, including some instruction materials, a budget amendment and Gray’s appointment to a regional advisory committee.
The budget amendment was moving some line items and did not affect the final budget total, Gray said.
The committee appointment for the superintendent allows him to represent White Oak in the Region 7 Education Service Center in making decisions to help districts in the service area.