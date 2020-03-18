Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox told trustees he does not expect students to return to classrooms before the end of the school year after the district closure to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.
"We're not going to have school again inside this school year," he said at Monday's board meeting. "If we do, I'll be surprised."
He also emphasized many times the situation is fluid and could change day-by-day.
The board met in a different format Monday. To avoid more than 10 people in a room, as health officials are advising, the meeting was closed-door and livestreamed on the district's Facebook page.
Trustees also adhered to the social distance recommendations and remained 6 feet apart by sitting at different tables around the room instead of their usual seats.
Beginning Monday, the district is planning online instruction for students to continue to learn, Wilcox said. Instructions will be provided when they're available from the district.
Students who do not have internet access will be able to complete paper packets that will be mailed out Friday, Wilcox said.
Summer school is a possibility the district is exploring, he said.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness for the school year. While the testing waive is a relief, Wilcox said the reality of the situation is students will not be given any slack on next year's testing.
High school seniors can possibly expect big changes to one of their most important milestones: graduation.
Wilcox said class rank will be based off the first semester's grades. Graduation is not canceled but probably will not happen as it has in the past, he said.
"I know May's a long way off, but this is the tip of the iceberg," he said. "We can't assure everyone who would come to graduation will not have been exposed two weeks before."
The district could possibly have graduation in Lobo Coliseum with just the students at the appropriate distance from each other, Wilcox said.
Additionally, Wilcox said the district has no definitive plan yet on special education services, but it is closely working with officials on those guidelines.
The spring testing date to qualify for Hudson PEP Elementary School is canceled, he said. But he said another round of testing will be scheduled before the 2020-21 school year starts.
"A lot of things are changing, but everyone is doing the best they can," he said. "There are a lot of steps being taken to mitigate this. ... All I can tell you is everyone on this team is working above and beyond to provide for our students, as well as keep them safe."
Wilcox also updated the board on staff protocols during the closure. Staff 60 years old and older, besides Wilcox, should stay home, he said. Employees who have an underlying illness, traveled to another country or on a cruise ship, feel sick or are concerned about their health also should stay home.
Wilcox provided a document with the full policy to the board. Other requirements were that employees should not report to work unless told to do so by their immediate supervisor, and no one should work in a groups of more than 10 people. Also, they must remain at least 6 feet apart in a well-ventilated area.
Additionally, employees should use teleworking and telecommunication to avoid face-to-face meetings.
Staff pay will continue as normal, Wilcox told the board.
Board president Ginia Northcutt said she wants to assure parents the district is working to update them.
"I know that parents have a lot of questions, and I want to reassure them that administration, teachers and staff are working hard to provide answers," she said. "This is a fluid time, and LISD will continue to communicate as plans evolve. The administration continues to monitor and heed the advice of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), state and local officials."
Agenda items
The board approved two agenda items at the meeting.
Trustees approved the district calendar for the 2020-21 school year. The first day is set for Aug. 17.
Also approved was $500,000 in grant funds for classroom furniture and equipment.
According to a document given to the board, $300,000 will be used for the high school library and Ware East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. The remaining $200,000 will be used at Bramlette STEAM Academy.
The item about the land deal between the district and the Longview Economic Development Corp. was moved to the next board meeting.
The board will meet again at 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook.