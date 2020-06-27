The East Texas Yamboree in October as well as the upcoming fireworks show in Gilmer have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said he met Friday with his county's COVID committee, Gilmer Mayor Tim Marshall and the Yamboree's executive committee.
"It was the unanimous decision by all that there is no way in the world to hold the Yamboree or 4th of July celebrations this year responsibly," Tefteller said.
He said the issue had to be addressed now because Yamboree tickets were to go on sale Monday and because of Gov. Greg Abbott's order issued Friday that banned outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people without approval of local officials.
"Going forward, we will address future events one on one that involve more than 100 people," Tefteller said. "Thank you for your understanding. I thank the Gilmer and chamber boards for doing what is right."
The East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show had been scheduled for Friday at Gilmer High School.