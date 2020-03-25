TYLER — A 91-year-old Smith County man’s death is the first confirmed coronavirus death in East Texas, the Northeast Texas Public Health District said Wednesday, while the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped to 21 in Smith County.
NET Health reported the death of Elwood McElveen of Hideaway Lake. Officials said the nonagenarian tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday.
Also Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Service said an employee at Tyler’s main post office has tested positive for the virus. And public health officials revealed at a press conference Wednesday that they were not notified that Trane Technologies employees had been told Tuesday that a worker had tested positive and that the plant had reopened Wednesday after a shutdown for deep cleaning.
During the news conference, earlier in the day Wednesday, NET Health said 16 cases had been recorded in the county, but just after 8 p.m., NET Health announced five additional coronavirus cases in the county west of Gregg, bringing the total to 21 cases.
Because of McElveen’s death, the city of Hideaway has ordered to shelter in place beginning today.
Smith County does not have a shelter-in-place order.
“Elwood was a very faithful member of our church, a choir member for many years and a soloist, and always had a very pleasing personality,” said Hideaway Lake Community Church board President Barham Fulmer.
The Trane employee who tested positive is one of the two recorded Rusk County cases, the Tyler Paper was told.
During a Wednesday press conference at Tyler City Hall, public health officials said they were not notified by Trane that the Tyler plant believed it might have employees infected with the virus.
According to a statement from Trane, the plant employs about 1,450 people. Trane said people working in close proximity to the employee were notified and have been under self-quarantine. The spokesperson did not specify how many individuals that was.
The Trane spokesperson said the business is largely categorized as “critical” by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as they provide heating, cooling and ventilation services for residential, commercial, medical and transportation.
Meanwhile, a statement by the U.S. Postal Service said it is reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide after one a Tyler postal worker tested positive. They said they believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Tyler main post office, but will keep employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.
During the news conference, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran asked residents to stay at home if they can.
“At this time, I am issuing a ‘stay-at-home’ request,” Heines said. “If you don’t have to leave your home, then don’t.”
George Roberts, CEO of NET Health, said McElveen, who died Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, is the first COVID-19-related death in the East Texas region. Roberts said he believes McElveen died in a hospital.
Roberts said 13 of the Smith County cases are in the city of Tyler, but he declined to give further details on those in the smaller towns.
“I can tell you 13 of the cases are in the city of Tyler; however, I’m not going to go further than that, because ... in the smaller communities, it’s easier to identify,” he said. “It’s my job to keep people’s privacy.”
Roberts speculated that the rise in cases could be attributed to traveling and Tyler being an urbanized area for East Texas.
“We’re kind of a major hub between Dallas and Shreveport. People travel. Our first three cases were travel-related,” Roberts said. “Our area’s considered rural, but we’re really more of an urban center.”
Heines and Moran said officials are using contact tracing 24/7 to combat the spread of the virus.
When asked for more details on areas patients had been in or what cities in Smith County they live in, Heines declined to give more specific details.