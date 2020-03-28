The death of a 47-year-old Van Zandt County woman who had been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 was announced Saturday by health officials, the region’s second coronavirus-related fatality.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said the death — a case that had been announced March 18 — should drive home the importance of practicing social distancing and following other rules to slow the spread of the virus.
“The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials,” said George Roberts, CEO of NET Health. “This is now a team sport. It is critical for everyone to play their part and to help us ‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-19 having a devastating impact in East Texas.”
Northeast Texas’s first COVID-19 death, a 91-year-old resident of Hideaway Lake in Smith County, was announced Wednesday.
News of the second fatality came as the tally of confirmed cases in Northeast Texas increased by at least two to 47 and an explosion of cases in Northwest Louisiana led officials there to plead with residents to take the outbreak seriously.
The new Northeast Texas cases brought Rusk County’s total to three and Cass County’s to two.
No additional cases were added in Smith County, where confirmation of 17 new cases in the past week pushed the total to 27 and led County Judge Nathaniel Moran to issue a stay-at-home order that took effect late Friday. Gregg County’s total also was unchanged at four.
Officials in Rusk County and the city of Henderson said Saturday they received notification late Friday that a third case had been confirmed there.
“This case is travel related and the person is currently isolated at home,” David Chenault, spokesman for the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, said in a statement. “State officials are conducting follow up interviews with people known to have had contact with the infected person.”
In Louisiana
Meanwhile, Caddo Parish saw its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jump to 189 on Saturday, according to daily data from the Louisiana Department of Health. That was up 35% from 140 cases Friday.
The parish, which includes Shreveport, has reported three COVID-19 patients have died.
“These numbers are very concerning to me and they should be concerning to everybody,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said Friday at a news conference. “This is why I continue to stress staying home right now. If you must go out, make sure you’re practicing social distancing and staying at least six feet away from anybody else you might come in contact with.’’
Bossier Parish confirmed positive cases jumped to 45 on Saturday from 32 on Friday. DeSoto Parish has 21 positive cases. Webster Parish has nine. Lincoln Parish has six cases, Claiborne Parish has four, Bienville Parish has three and Natchitoches Parish has two.
“We have 200 (actually 199) cases in our four most northwest parishes (Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto and Webster),’’ Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said, adding that big increases were being seen all across the state.
Health and local officials said they had expected the number of confirmed cases to increase, but that the rate is alarming.
“We’ve never quite seen what we’re seeing now, so I want to emphasize to you how this is uncharted territory and how important we need to take this,’’ Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator told a news conference Friday.
Bowie County
Also Friday, Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell issued a shelter in place order, urging residents to take the threat of coronavirus seriously.
County residents must stay home and refrain from travel unless for purposes deemed essential. All gatherings of any size outside the home are prohibited. All nonessential businesses in the county must cease operations, except for certain minimal functions.
The order took effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and will remain in place until midnight the morning of April 13.
Howell struck a solemn tone as he spoke about the danger county residents face from COVID-19.
“This decision was not made lightly. It’s the last thing I wanted to do,” he told a news conference. “Everybody needs to reduce the amount of travel and exposure, because it’s out there. I don’t care what anyone says, the scientific evidence is overwhelming.”
The growing numbers of cases in other Northeast Texas counties and across the border in Louisiana are of serious concern to Bowie County residents, Howell said. Because Texarkana is a regional hub for medical care and commerce, with multiple highways passing through, the Twin Cities are particularly open to travelers bringing the virus here with them, he said.
Rusk County’s Chenault said he and other officials were meeting daily to monitor the spread and decide how best to respond.
“Thankfully, most Rusk County and Henderson residents are voluntarily staying at home and limiting their travel to essential needs only,” he said. “This can dramatically slow the spread of the virus and help avoid the need for a mandatory ‘go home and stay home’ order from local officials.”