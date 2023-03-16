Oklahoma native Jon Wolfe, the voice of 14 No. 1 singles, will be the featured musical act at this year's Great Texas Balloon Race in June at the Longview Convention Complex.
Wolfe, who cites George Strait, Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Merle Haggard as his musical influences, has had 12 consecutive Top Ten singles with songs like “It All Happened in a Honky Tonk” and “That Girl in Texas,” which has had more than 6.2 million views on YouTube. Wolfe will perform as the Saturday headlining act of this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race.
Lone Star State native Jake Worthington, with a deep-drawling baritone and a soul that feeds on fiddle and steel, will get things started on Saturday night. Worthington charmed the nation with a second-place finish on Season 6 of NBC’s “The Voice."
On Friday night, East Texas band Joint Custody will treat the audience with their blend of Southern rock 'n' Roll. Another East Texas product, Post Profit will open on Friday night with their intense live rock show.
This year’s event will be Friday, June 16 through the morning of Sunday, June 18, 2023. All ticketed events this year will be held at the Longview Convention Complex, 1123 Jaycee Dr. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday night for the festival, special shape balloon inflations, live music and balloon glows, as long as the weather allows. The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships kick off the action in the air with world-class pilots engaged in competition flights over Longview starting Monday, June 12.
Opening musical acts will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights with headliners scheduled to play at 9:30 p.m.