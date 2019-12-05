Gov. Greg Abbott has endorsed state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, for reelection.
Hughes is seeking his second term as state senator for Northeast Texas’ District 1, which encompasses Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Upshur, Rusk, Camp, Cass, Morris, Marion, Smith, Wood, Titus, Franklin, Bowie, Red River and Lamar counties.
He was first elected senator in November 2016 and began his term in January 2017 after serving from 2003 to 2017 as a state representative for House District 5, which encompasses Camp, Morris, Titus, Wood, Rains and part of Smith counties.
“Thanks to leaders like Senator Hughes, Texas is on a path to a more prosperous future,” Abbott said. “I am grateful for his work to secure property tax and school finance reform (in the 86th legislative) session. I know he will continue to fight for the values that matter most to East Texans, which is why I am proud to endorse him for reelection.”