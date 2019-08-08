From Staff Reports
AUSTIN — Camp County Constable Shawn Kennington is among 12 people recently appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council.
Kennington, a former Pittsburg mayor, also is a dual licensed funeral director and managing consultant with Erman Smith Funeral Home. He is a member of the Texas Municipal Police Association and the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association.
His term will expire Jan. 21, along with the terms of Jeff Oldham of Austin, general counsel to Abbott; Gene Pack of Houston, CEO and director of Power Pack Productions; J.D. Robertson of Wimberley, director of the Office of the Independent Ombudsman for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department; Andrea Sparks of Austin, director of the governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team; and Hector Villarreal of Alice, assistant professor of criminal justice and interim site director for Coastal Bend College.
Other appointees, whose terms will expire Jan. 31, are: Abigail Brookshire of Midlothian, University of Texas at Arlington student; Libby Hamilton of Round Rock, victim liaison for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles; Joan Huffman of Houston, District 17 state senator; Scott MacNaughton of San Antonio, sergeant investigator in Bexar County; James White of Hillister, District 19 state representative; and Erleigh Wiley of Forney, Kaufman County district attorney.
The council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims and society.