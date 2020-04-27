Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks issued a disaster declaration for her county Monday, citing "widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property" after straight-line winds tore through Northeast Texas and parts of northwestern Louisiana late Friday.
Meanwhile, Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative crews continued working Monday to restore service to its remaining customers who lost power in the storm that brought damage from large hail and downed trees. AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported it had returned service Sunday to all of its approximately 11,600 customers in the two-state region who lost power.
SWEPCO said Linden was the hardest-hit area with 1,200 customers in the dark. Carey Sullivan, a spokeswoman in Shreveport, said crews worked until 10 p.m. Saturday, returned Sunday morning and restored service to all customers by 6 p.m. Sunday.
Bowie-Cass, based in Douglassville, had restored power to all but 714 customers in Cass County, 23 in Morris County and 19 in Titus County as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to its outage map. The co-op reported more than 7,200 customers without power Saturday morning.
Wilbanks' declaration will remain in effect for seven days unless renewed by the commissioners court.