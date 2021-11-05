Members of the general public can earn a $1,500 bonus each time they refer someone they know to be a full-time registered nurse.
The announcement is the first of its kind for Christus Good Shepherd. In a statement, the hospital said it has continuously recruited the highest caliber of nurses to care for its patients for the past 85 years.
“Now, for the first time, Christus Good Shepherd is enlisting the general public to extend the reach of its current nursing recruitment campaign,” the statement read.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System’s Chief Nurse Executive Teresa Halcomb said the recruitment campaign is a critical one, as they transition back to their current status after the last 18 months.
“We value the opinion of our patients and our community, and if they can help us connect with highly skilled nurses who would complement our experienced and talented staff, we want to reward that,” she said.
Halcomb added, “This is a true real win-win scenario. Successful referrals are rewarded with a cash bonus, and the referred nurse has the opportunity for a rewarding career as part of Christus Good Shepherd’s faith-based care for East Texas.”
After sharing the news with family and friends, the person referring to a nurse will fill out an online form and the recruitment team will contact the recommended nurse. When the nurse applies, they will need to ensure to include the name of the person referring them to apply so that they are eligible for the $1,500 bonus. If that referred nurse gets hired, the person who referred them will receive an email from Christus with the next steps to receive the bonus.
The recruitment campaign is only seeking full-time, experienced nurses. The nurse being referred must have at least one year of experience to qualify and the referral payout will be given to the person who referred the nurse within 30 days of the hire. The campaign is a limited time offer and updates on the hiring process or applicant status will not be shared in order to protect candidates’ privacy.
For questions, email referanurse@christushealth.org or call 903-315-3656.