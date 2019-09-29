A Christus EMS ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in northern Rusk County, the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.
The fire department responded at 1:45 a.m. on FM 850 near its intersection with FM 2012, the post said. The fire department said no EMS employees reported injuries at the time of the crash, but the occupant of the other vehicle was taken for medical treatment.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, the fire department said.
Will Knous, a spokesman for Christus Health, was unable to provide any additional information Sunday.
