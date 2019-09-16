Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Keven Ellis of Lufkin as chair of the Texas State Board of Education.
Ellis was elected in November 2016 as the District 9 representative to the board, representing 31 Northeast Texas counties, including Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Upshur and Rusk. He also is a member of the board’s Committee on School Initiatives.
Owner of Ellis Chiropractic in Lufkin, Ellis has served on the Lufkin ISD school board, including as board president, and numerous civic organizations in Lufkin.
His term as board chairman will expire Sept. 16, 2021.