KILGORE — Kilgore College is accepting applications until 3 p.m. Feb. 28 to fill the vacant seat of Karol Pruett, who is retiring from the board of trustees.
Pruett represents Voting Unit No. 3, Place 3, Central Zone. The remainder of the term lasts until May 2021.
Voting Unit No. 3 includes Kilgore ISD.
Applicants for the seat will be reviewed by a board subcommittee that will recommend an appointment for the full board to consider.
According to board bylaws, any vacancy on the KC board of trustees will be filled by a special election or by appointment by resolution or order of the board. Appointees will serve until the next regular election.
A board member must be a resident and qualified voter of the district.
Anyone interested in being appointed may request an application from Nancy Law at (903) 983-8101 or nlaw@kilgore.edu.
For information, go to kilgore.edu/board .