From staff reports
Seven candidates in the 2020 U.S. Senate primary race will be at Kilgore College on Thursday as part of a five-campus East Texas college tour.
Build East Texas and the Diversity Alliance at Kilgore College are hosting the event that also will include one candidate in the 1st U.S. Congressional District race.
Candidates will meet with students, faculty, staff and the public from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Devall Student Center Ballroom, 1116 Broadway Blvd., on the Kilgore College campus, to discuss issues related to the community and briefly outline their visions for education, health care, infrastructure and economic development in East Texas.
Confirmed tour candidates seeking the nomination for senator in the Democratic primary are Chris Bell, Michael Cooper, Sema Hernandez, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez and Royce West.
One candidate opposing incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary — Mark Yancey — will be on the tour, along with Hank Gilbert, who is seeking the nomination in the Democratic primary for U.S. representative in the 1st Congressional District.
Other campuses on the tour are Angelina College, Stephen F. Austin State University, Wiley College and the University of Texas at Tyler.
To register for the event, go to buildetx.org/calendar .