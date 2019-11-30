Longview Christmas Parade
The 2018 Longview Christmas Parade makes its way down Methvin Street. This year’s Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown Longview.

 Michael Cavazos/News-Journal File Photo

‘Tis the season for Christmas parades in East Texas cities.

Jefferson gets the floats rolling with its parade and tree lighting from 6 to 9 tonight in downtown. Immediately after the parade circles Lions Park, the town will conduct its tree lighting ceremony for the “Enchanted Forest.”

Other cities plan parades next week, including:

■ Carthage Christmas parade, 7 p.m. Monday, downtown Carthage

■ 89th Kilgore Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, downtown Kilgore

■ Hallsville Lion’s Club Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

■ Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, downtown Longview

■ Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Marshall

■ Gilmer Yulefest Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, starting on Titus Street