‘Tis the season for Christmas parades in East Texas cities.
Jefferson gets the floats rolling with its parade and tree lighting from 6 to 9 tonight in downtown. Immediately after the parade circles Lions Park, the town will conduct its tree lighting ceremony for the “Enchanted Forest.”
Other cities plan parades next week, including:
■ Carthage Christmas parade, 7 p.m. Monday, downtown Carthage
■ 89th Kilgore Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, downtown Kilgore
■ Hallsville Lion’s Club Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
■ Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, downtown Longview
■ Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Marshall
■ Gilmer Yulefest Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, starting on Titus Street