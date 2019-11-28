Most East Texas city and county offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday. Here’s a look:
Longview
Longview City Hall will be closed today and Friday. To report a water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030. Trash and recycling will be closed today. Scheduled trash pickups today will be moved to Friday.
The compost facility will be closed today and Friday. It will reopen Saturday.
The Longview Public Library will be closed today and Friday. It will reopen Saturday. The book drops will be closed today and Friday.
Broughton, Green Street and Paula Martin Jones recreation centers will be closed today and Friday.
Longview Transit will continue to be closed today. Service will resume Friday.
Other municipalities
Kilgore City Hall will be closed today and Friday. Trash and recycling will be closed today. Scheduled trash pickups today and Friday will be moved to Friday and Saturday.
Gladewater City Hall will be closed today and Friday. Trash and recycling will be closed today. Scheduled trash pickups today and Friday will be moved to Friday and Saturday.
Hallsville City Hall will be closed today and Friday. Trash and recycling will keep normal schedules.
White Oak City Hall will be closed today and Friday. Trash and recycling will be closed today. Scheduled trash pickups today and Friday will be moved to Friday and Saturday.
Gilmer City Hall will continue to be closed today and Friday. Trash and recycling will keep normal Friday pickup.
Henderson City Hall will be closed today and Friday. Trash and recycling will be closed today. Scheduled trash pickups today and Friday will be moved to Friday and Saturday.
Marshall City Hall will be closed today and Friday. Trash and recycling will be closed today. Scheduled trash pickups today and Friday will be moved to Friday and Saturday.
Carthage City Hall will continue to be closed today and Friday. Trash and recycling will be closed today. Scheduled trash pickups today and Friday will be moved to Friday and Saturday.
Gregg County
County offices will be closed today and Friday.
Federal government
Federal offices and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed today and will resume normal hours Friday.
News-Journal offices
News-Journal offices will be closed today. Circulation customer service representatives will be available by phone from 6 to 10 a.m. at (903) 237-7777 or (800) 825-9799. Normal hours will resume Friday.
Banks, markets
All banks will be closed today.
U.S. financial markets will be closed today and will be open until 1 p.m. Friday.
FedEx/UPS
The FedEx office on West Loop 281 in Longview and UPS both will be closed today, and neither service will make deliveries. Normal FedEx hours will resume Friday. The UPS Store will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.