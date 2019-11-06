Statewide ballot

(247 out of 254 counties reporting)

State of Texas, Proposition 1

The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.

Yes — 532,581

No — 1,008,520

State of Texas, Proposition 2

The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.

Yes — 985,128

No — 546,180

State of Texas, Proposition 3

The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.

Yes — 1,307,162

No — 225,181

State of Texas, Proposition 4

The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.

Yes — 1,172,101

No — 370,691

State of Texas, Proposition 5

The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality and history by acquiring, managing and improving state and local parks and historical sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.

Yes — 1,355,336

No — 185,177

State of Texas, Proposition 6

The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Yes — 964,630

No — 563,697

State of Texas, Proposition 7

The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.

Yes — 1,119,208

No — 410,466

State of Texas, Proposition 8

The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Flood Infrastructure Fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.

Yes — 1,172,827

No — 360,774

State of Texas, Proposition 9

The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.

Yes — 781,801

No — 709,469

State of Texas, Proposition 10

The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.

Yes — 1,446,608

No — 92,750

Gregg County

Emergency Services District No. 2, Proposition A

Shall Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 impose a sales and use tax within the boundaries of the emergency services district at the rate of one and one-half percent (1.5%) for the purpose of financing the operations of the emergency district?

Yes — 544

No — 313

Harrison County

Hallsville ISD, Proposition A

The issuance of $55 million of bonds and levying the tax in payment thereof, including the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds.

Yes — 1,386

No — 1,174

Hallsville ISD, Proposition B

The issuance of $3 million of bonds to refund the district’s Series 2014 Limited Tax Refunding Bond and levying the tax in payment thereof, including the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds.

Yes — 1457

No — 1080

Panola County

Emergency Services District No. 1, Proposition A

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the Panola County Emergency Services District at the rate of one-half percent (0.5%).

Yes — 943

No — 1,141

Rusk County

Emergency Services District No. 1, Proposition A

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Rusk County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed two percent (2%) in any location in the district.

Yes — 1,311

No — 1,442

City of Henderson, Council District 1

Tommy Goode — 125

Chris Wheeler — 89

Henderson ISD, Board of Trustees, District 5

Adam Duey — 298

Jon Best — 170

City of Mount Enterprise, City Council, Position 2

Susan Fitts — 23

Judy Cox — 40

Mount Enterprise ISD, Board of Trustees

Travis Owens — 99

Regina Risinger — 165

Bryan Frazer — 58

Vicki Henderson — 51

Johnwayne Valdez — 145

Dylan Owens — 104

City of Overton, Mayor

C.R. Evans — 252

Susan Bobbitt — 136

City of Overton, City Council, Position 2

John C. Posey — 210

Lane Schurbon — 114

Crawford D. Bobbitt — 57

Upshur County

Union Grove ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 2

William Slim Matthew — 120

Justin Smith — 210