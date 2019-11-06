Statewide ballot
(247 out of 254 counties reporting)
State of Texas, Proposition 1
The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.
Yes — 532,581
No — 1,008,520
State of Texas, Proposition 2
The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.
Yes — 985,128
No — 546,180
State of Texas, Proposition 3
The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.
Yes — 1,307,162
No — 225,181
State of Texas, Proposition 4
The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.
Yes — 1,172,101
No — 370,691
State of Texas, Proposition 5
The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality and history by acquiring, managing and improving state and local parks and historical sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.
Yes — 1,355,336
No — 185,177
State of Texas, Proposition 6
The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
Yes — 964,630
No — 563,697
State of Texas, Proposition 7
The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.
Yes — 1,119,208
No — 410,466
State of Texas, Proposition 8
The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Flood Infrastructure Fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.
Yes — 1,172,827
No — 360,774
State of Texas, Proposition 9
The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.
Yes — 781,801
No — 709,469
State of Texas, Proposition 10
The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.
Yes — 1,446,608
No — 92,750
Gregg County
Emergency Services District No. 2, Proposition A
Shall Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 impose a sales and use tax within the boundaries of the emergency services district at the rate of one and one-half percent (1.5%) for the purpose of financing the operations of the emergency district?
Yes — 544
No — 313
Harrison County
Hallsville ISD, Proposition A
The issuance of $55 million of bonds and levying the tax in payment thereof, including the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds.
Yes — 1,386
No — 1,174
Hallsville ISD, Proposition B
The issuance of $3 million of bonds to refund the district’s Series 2014 Limited Tax Refunding Bond and levying the tax in payment thereof, including the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds.
Yes — 1457
No — 1080
Panola County
Emergency Services District No. 1, Proposition A
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the Panola County Emergency Services District at the rate of one-half percent (0.5%).
Yes — 943
No — 1,141
Rusk County
Emergency Services District No. 1, Proposition A
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Rusk County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed two percent (2%) in any location in the district.
Yes — 1,311
No — 1,442
City of Henderson, Council District 1
Tommy Goode — 125
Chris Wheeler — 89
Henderson ISD, Board of Trustees, District 5
Adam Duey — 298
Jon Best — 170
City of Mount Enterprise, City Council, Position 2
Susan Fitts — 23
Judy Cox — 40
Mount Enterprise ISD, Board of Trustees
Travis Owens — 99
Regina Risinger — 165
Bryan Frazer — 58
Vicki Henderson — 51
Johnwayne Valdez — 145
Dylan Owens — 104
City of Overton, Mayor
C.R. Evans — 252
Susan Bobbitt — 136
City of Overton, City Council, Position 2
John C. Posey — 210
Lane Schurbon — 114
Crawford D. Bobbitt — 57
Upshur County
Union Grove ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 2
William Slim Matthew — 120
Justin Smith — 210