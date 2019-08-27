The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will host National Oil & Gas Industry Appreciation Day from 3 to 7 p.m. today.
Admission to the museum will be free for anyone who works in the petroleum industry. Admission also is free for his or her family members.
A featured event will be the unveiling of the name of the oilfield worker in Boomtown, USA.
Door prizes and family activities also are planned at the museum at 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. (U.S. 259 and Ross Avenue) on the college campus.
For information, go to easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu or call (903) 983-8295.