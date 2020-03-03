Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said 3,200 people voted at the polls as of 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, and she reported reported few glitches.
"Some polling sites were busy," Nealy said. She said that was a good sign because early voting was low; her office previously reported 6,896 of the estimated 70,000 voters went the early route, which concluded Feb. 28.
Referring to the touch-screen machines, Nealy said, "The majority of the voters liked the new system."
However, she said, "The voters are still learning how to manipulate the paper (printout). They can't just grab it. They just need to gently insert it."
Carolyn Bell, a Longview resident who has voted for 40 years and cast her ballot at the Stamper Park Recreation Center after 11 a.m. Tuesday, said the touch screen was easier to use.
However, she said the ballot was "challenging" because the names of a number of Democratic candidates for president appeared on the ballot even though they withdrew. She mentioned New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
"If you don't know, you could really be confused by the ballot," Bell said.
Nealy said those candidates' names appeared if they withdrew past the deadline for printing the ballots.
Nealy said the county internet connected was "kind of fading" in the morning, but it did not affect voting. She said the mouse and label printer at the Spring Hill Baptist Church did not talk to the laptop during the morning, but that problem was resolved within minutes.
It did not stop election workers from checking in voters, she said.