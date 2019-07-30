Suzanne Barnard, state director for Community Development Block Grant programs with the Texas Department of Agriculture, will be in Kilgore on Thursday seeking public input on a proposed five-year plan for the CDBG program and proposed changes to the disaster relief fund.
The 10 a.m. meeting at ETCOG's main office, 3800 Stone Road, in Kilgore will let local officials speak with ag department staff about the proposals, which include replacing the CDBG grant regional review committee process with a statewide committee process and making changes to the CDBG Disaster Relief Fund.
East Texas elected officials, city managers and economic development corporations are invited to attend.