From staff reports
The “spirits” might have moved a number of people who celebrated the arrival of 2020, and at least 11 people are facing Gregg County charges after arrests over the New Year’s holidays, according to the jail’s online records.
According to jail inmate bookings from 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve to nearly 2:30 a.m. Thursday, eight people were arrested on various charges of drinking and driving.
Five people were charged with driving while intoxicated, and two people were charged with driving while intoxicated-second offense, records show. In addition, an 18-year-old was charged with driving under the influence-minor — the legal charge for people under the age of 21 if authorities suspect alcohol use, records show.
Other alcohol-related arrests include two public intoxication charges and one open container-driver charge.
All the Gregg County alcohol-related arrests are misdemeanor charges.
The arrests accounted for 27.5% of Gregg County’s 40 arrests made during that time period.
Longview police arrested six people, Texas Department of Public Safety arrested three people and Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two.
In Smith County, driving while intoxicated charges made up a majority of arrests for New Year’s Day.
According to a jail inmate bookings report from Wednesday to Thursday, 11 out of 16 people were charged with intoxicated driving — or 68.75% of the arrests.
Four people were charged with driving while intoxicated, according to jail bookings. Two people were charged with driving while intoxicated-second offense. Three people were charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content level equal to or greater than 0.15. Three people were also charged with having an open container, according to jail booking records.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, an average of 300 people died in drunken driving crashes over the last five years nationally during the week between Christmas and New Year’s.