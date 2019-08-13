KILGORE — Kilgore College students will have one more opportunity to beat the registration rush by attending the final Ranger Registration of the summer on Saturday.
Future and current KC students can meet with academic advisers and register for classes for the fall semester that begins Aug. 26.
Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Randolph C. Watson Library on the Kilgore campus, with check-in 30 minutes before appointments.
Appointments will last about two hours.
Ranger Registration is free, but students should register online at kilgore.edu/ranger-registration .
Benefits of registering early include a wider choice of class times and instructors, lower monthly payments for students on a payment plan and avoiding the rush of registering later in August.
For information, contact Ronda Lee at (903) 988-7491 or rlee@kilgore.edu.