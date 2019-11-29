Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday — the start of the holiday season might have a few commercial spinoffs, but one coming up Tuesday seeks to support nonprofit organizations.
Giving Tuesday is a global event that takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving Day. Founded in 2012, the movement inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity, Giving Tuesday’s website states.
More than 60 countries now participate in Giving Tuesday events of their own, and in 2018, Giving Tuesday brought in $400 million for charities in the United States, the organization said.
Within the East Texas area, donors on Tuesday may contribute to 20 nonprofit entities in Longview, five in Gilmer, and one apiece in White Oak and Hallsville, according to the website.
They include widely known organizations such as Community Healthcore, East Texas CASA and Longview Community Ministries and smaller and newer organizations such as Project Restore Me in Upshur County and Faith Flip in Longview.
Project Restore Me, which opened in July, is a faith-based organization that serves abused and addicted women by providing housing, counseling and teaching life skills, said its director, H.L. Shirey.
It currently houses two women on its 10-acre property in the Upshur County countryside.
“When we get up to 10 ladies, we are going to need $15,000 a month,” Shirey said. “We have a mortgage on the place. We have to have insurance to cover any of us.”
Also faith-based and founded in 2014, Faith Flip operates a gym that provides free gymnastics lessons for youths ages 3 to 18 along with parkour instruction for boys, said Nicole Orban, vice president. Parkour is a training discipline using movement such as running, vaulting, jumping, climbing and rolling and was developed from military obstacle course training.
Orban said Faith Flip hopes to raise $20,000 through Giving Tuesday to cover expenses for one month.
Representatives from East Texas CASA plan to meet Monday to set goals for Giving Tuesday, Executive Director Karen Holt said. CASA oversees court-appointed special advocates who serve children in the court systems in Gregg, Upshur and Rusk counties.
And in Marshall, Friends of Marshall Animals said the Sequor Foundation, a Texas nonprofit corporation, has provided a challenge grant in the amount of $4,000 for the proposed Marshall Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.
The grant will match dollar-for-dollar funds contributed as part of Giving Tuesday.
To contribute, go to givingtuesday.org , click the link for finding a participating organization and follow the search functions to find organizations in a particular city or state.