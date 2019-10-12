Gladewater has planned a citywide fall cleanup for today.
Dumpsters will be available for bulky items, along with workers to help. The containers will be located on East Commerce Street, two blocks east of U.S. 271.
Gladewater residents may deposit bulky, household garbage and items into the dumpsters. Prohibited items include paint, shingles, batteries, chemicals, refrigeration items and commercial waste.
Recycling will be available at the main dropoff in front of City Hall, 519 E. Broadway Ave. Tires will not be accepted.
Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at the Ken Bennett Pavilion on East Pacific to go to parks and neighborhoods. Trash bags will be provided.
The Gladewater Chamber of Commerce and Gladewater Economic Development Corp. will sponsor a free hot dog lunch at noon for all volunteers.