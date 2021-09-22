Right of way acquisition for the Texas 42 widening project between White Oak and Kilgore could start as early as this year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
This week, Gregg County threw in its portion of required right of way funding. County Judge Bill Stoudt said commissioners Monday unanimously approved an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to provide a little more than $2.8 million total over two years that will go to right of way acquisition and utility adjustments.
“It’s such a major thoroughfare between Highway 80 and Kilgore,” Stoudt said.
Total project cost is estimated at $46 million, with 80% of the cost covered by federal funding and the state providing most of the rest of the funding, TxDOT reported. After right of way of acquisition, a contract is estimated to be awarded for the construction work in April 2024.
“The connectivity for Gregg County — it’s really important for what this will do,” Stoudt said, explaining the widened road will connect White Oak from U.S.80 to Kilgore and Interstate 20 with Harrison Road. TxDOT also is widening Harrison Road. (The city of Longview and Gregg County also chipped in funding for right of way acquisition on that project.)
“(Texas 42) has been one of the most highly unsafe stretches of road we’ve had in Gregg County for years because it’s only two lanes,” Stoudt said.
Stoudt said getting the project to this point was a five-to-10-year process, with the state requiring a 10% match toward the right of way costs. The project has been in the county's five-year capital plan budget for the past few years, Stoudt said.
The county’s funding comes from its unrestricted fund balance of about $36 million, which has been used to help a variety of road projects move forward.