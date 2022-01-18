Members of the Rotary Club of Longview appeared unanimous when they responded to a question Tuesday from Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
“What’s the biggest frustration when people come to the courthouse?” he asked.
The group responded without hesitation: “Parking.”
Stoudt told the club when the courthouse is fully functional — COVID-19 has caused the county to periodically curtail some operations in the past couple of years — more than 4,000 people visit the courthouse each week. People might have to go there for jury duty, to get a passport or birth certificate, for instance, or for court proceedings.
Finding parking around the courthouse and downtown is a challenge, though, he said. People end up parking in front of downtown businesses to conduct business at the courthouse.
“This is a trickledown effect,” he said.
The county previously spent $1.2 million to purchase the former Regions Bank motor bank at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets for a potential parking garage. Schwarz-Hanson Architects of Fort Worth was hired to develop design options.
“We’ll be taking our parking recommendations to the court on Jan. 27,” to consider moving forward with the project, Stoudt said.
Stoudt spoke about the parking garage during his annual State of the County address to the Rotary Club of Longview in which he said the county is in a strong position.
He said Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney has been leading a committee working on the parking project with the architect. The judge said the garage under consideration would consist of 450 parking spots. He has also said it would provide about 10,000 square feet of office space for the county to use.
He said after Tuesday’s presentation the garage might cost $9 million to $11.5 million, but several more steps would be presented to the Commissioners Court to consider before the project would officially proceed.
“Every step I’m going to bring back to court,” Stoudt said.
On Jan. 27, the court will consider seeking a consultant to look at the potential costs of the project, he said. The last step would be deciding how to pay for it.
However, he said most of it could be paid for with cash — he said the county has $55 million in unrestricted reserves — possibly combined with short-term debt that could be repaid within five or six years. The county currently has no debt.
He said the downtown parking garage would be a “generational change” for the county.
“I’m very proud of that. It’s taken us a long time to get here,” Stoudt said and smiled as he described McKinney telling him, “You’re kicking that can down the road. Let’s get ‘er done.”
He also used the “generational change” phrase when describing other projects the county is assisting other organizations within Gregg County using federal funds designed to help with COVID-19 recovery.
Gregg County has a “lot of work to do,” he said, when it comes to providing water service to some rural areas of the county.
“If you don’t have water, you can’t have development,” he said, describing money the county agreed to pass on to the Liberty City Water Supply Corp. to help with projects to upgrade water and sewer services. And a similar agreement with the West Gregg Special Utility District will assist with projects there.
"Without that participation, these projects would not have been done," he said.
He noted in conjunction with the Liberty City Water Supply projects, Conterra Networks would bore underneath Interstate 20 in a move that would extend broadband access in the county. The company previously installed service to a number of outlying county offices, and Stoudt said the county is working with the East Texas Council of Governments and Conterra to expand that further.
Broadband access in rural Gregg County is "terrible," he said.
"I live out in rural Gregg County, and it's something we need to work on," Stoudt said.
The projects he described will extend water and broadband access to hundreds of acres of undeveloped land in Gregg County, he said.
He also said that, in addition to work that would take place this spring toward the Texas 42 expansion project between White Oak and I-20, work on the Harrison Road expansion is proceeding, and planning for an I-20/Texas 31 "mix-master" between Longview and Kilgore has begun.