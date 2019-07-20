Jury selection set for Monday in Gregg County has been canceled, the District Clerk’s Office reported.
Residents who received a summons to report Monday may disregard it.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to get our Breaking News stories in your inbox.
Do you subscribe to our digital edition? If you do, be sure to subscribe to this mailing list and you'll be able to read the digital edition of our paper as early as 5am!
Get all of our high school football coverage Saturday morning straight to your inbox.
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter?