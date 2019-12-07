Ware elementary garden
Buy Now

Martha Grissom of the Gregg County Master Gardeners helps Deasia Thurmond, 8, plant tomatoes in the school garden at Ware East Texas Montessori Academy on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The Gregg County Master Gardener Association is accepting applications from residents of Gregg and Upshur counties for its 2020 intern course. Deadline to apply is Dec. 27. Classes start Jan. 9. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

The Gregg County Master Gardener Association is accepting applications from residents of Gregg and Upshur counties for its 2020 intern course.

Classes begin Jan. 9 and will be held one day a week through April.

Master Gardeners are volunteers and representatives of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M System. Gregg County Master Gardeners provide volunteer work at several projects, including the 4-H; Learn, Grow, Eat & Go! program at Longview ISD schools; and the J.R. Curtis Jr. Memorial Gardens for the Blind, for which they were given the 2019 Keep Longview Beautiful Award.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 27, and class size is limited.

For information, go to gregg.agrilife.org, call (903) 236-8429 or see the group’s Facebook page.