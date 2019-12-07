The Gregg County Master Gardener Association is accepting applications from residents of Gregg and Upshur counties for its 2020 intern course.
Classes begin Jan. 9 and will be held one day a week through April.
Master Gardeners are volunteers and representatives of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M System. Gregg County Master Gardeners provide volunteer work at several projects, including the 4-H; Learn, Grow, Eat & Go! program at Longview ISD schools; and the J.R. Curtis Jr. Memorial Gardens for the Blind, for which they were given the 2019 Keep Longview Beautiful Award.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 27, and class size is limited.
For information, go to gregg.agrilife.org, call (903) 236-8429 or see the group’s Facebook page.