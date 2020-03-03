From staff reports
Slightly more than 23% of the registered voters in Gregg County participated in combined early voting and election day voting during the primaries Tuesday, according to the unofficial results.
Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy announced at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday that 11,070 people voted with Republican ballots and 5,533 people used Democratic ballots, totaling 16,603 voters. That comes to about 23.7% of the estimated 70,000 registered voters.
During election day, 5,815 voters cast Republican ballots and 3,254 used Democratic ballots, according to printouts Nealy circulated. Those voting early, by this past Friday’s deadline, totaled 6,676. Absentee voters, who used the mail, totaled 767.
Nealy stressed to a small gathering who waited in a third-floor courtroom that more votes needed to be counted.
“By the way, this is not official,” she said. She said perhaps 20 or 30 provisional ballots — including voters who did not bring proper identification to the polls — along with 10 ballots from overseas remained to be counted.
Her staff processed the election results after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Nealy said earlier in the day that 3,200 people voted as of 12:23 p.m. at the polls, and she said few glitches had occurred.
“Some polling sites were busy,” Nealy said. She said that was a good sign because early voting was low.
This is Gregg County voters’ second chance to use the new touch-screen voting machines that commissioners approved in August. The machines were first used in the Nov. 5 state constitutional amendments election and a local sales tax referendum.
“The majority of the voters liked the new system,” Nealy said Tuesday.
However, she said, “The voters are still learning how to manipulate the paper (printout). They can’t just grab it. They just need to gently insert it.”
Carolyn Bell, a Longview resident who has voted for 40 years and cast her ballot at the Stamper Park Recreation Center after 11 a.m. Tuesday, said the touch screen was easier to use.
However, she said the ballot was “challenging” because the names of a number of Democratic candidates for president appeared on the ballot even though they have dropped out. She mentioned New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
“If you don’t know, you could really be confused by the ballot,” Bell said.
Nealy said those candidates’ names appeared if they withdrew past the deadline for printing the ballots.
Nealy said the county internet connection was “kind of fading” in the morning, but it did not affect voting. She said the mouse and label printer at the Spring Hill First Baptist Church did not talk to the laptop during the morning, but that problem was resolved within minutes.
It did not stop election workers from checking in voters, she said.